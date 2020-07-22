Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,752 shares of company stock valued at $17,850,607. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

