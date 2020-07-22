iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,081 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.09. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $288.87.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

