Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,910 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORT. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $633,900 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

