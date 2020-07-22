Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469,364 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,903,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 378.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,950,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 386.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock valued at $767,986,711. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.