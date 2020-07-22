Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,450 Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,285,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 626,696 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Cloudera Inc has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $13.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,053,176.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,379 shares of company stock worth $3,063,973. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

