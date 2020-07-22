Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,950,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after purchasing an additional 365,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.06.

In related news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $810,522.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $293.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.75. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.