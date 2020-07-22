Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

