Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Biogen by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $280.19 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.96.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

