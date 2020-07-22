DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,924,000.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.49. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

