Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

