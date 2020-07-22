Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $347,000 Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,918,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

