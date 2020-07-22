CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,861,755.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

