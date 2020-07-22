Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 25.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 174.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.92.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

