Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,785,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

