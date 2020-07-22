U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

