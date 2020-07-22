Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,038 Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.25.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $205.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,300 shares of company stock worth $7,414,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

