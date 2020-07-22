Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $4,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

ULTA stock opened at $201.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $359.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

