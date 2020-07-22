Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.