CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

