Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.13. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

