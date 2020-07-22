D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

