Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,778.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

