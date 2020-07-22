Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 21,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

