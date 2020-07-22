Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,185 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NYSE WSO opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.68. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $196.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

