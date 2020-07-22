Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

