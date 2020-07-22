Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,778.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

