Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,387 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 90.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

