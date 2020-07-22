Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 390 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 82,285 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

