Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after buying an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,033,000 after purchasing an additional 94,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.