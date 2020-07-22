Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,723 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day moving average is $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,583.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

