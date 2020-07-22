Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 2,258 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

