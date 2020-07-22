Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

