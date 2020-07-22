NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NetEase by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NetEase by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 79.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.35.

Shares of NTES opened at $471.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $434.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.69. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $503.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

