Western Wealth Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

