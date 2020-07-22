Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 724 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average is $166.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.