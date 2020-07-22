Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 302 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK opened at $208.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.