Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Halliburton from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 157.75 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,033 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

