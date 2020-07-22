Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 376,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,880,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

