Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Vicor worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 34.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vicor by 53.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,453,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. Vicor Corp has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 400.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Vicor in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

