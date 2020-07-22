Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,901 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 519.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

