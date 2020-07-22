SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 177.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,750 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,617,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,530 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

