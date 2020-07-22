Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $151,145.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $31.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

