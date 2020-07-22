SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 511,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 694,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 124,499 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Infosys by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 945,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

