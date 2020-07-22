SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 24.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.80. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $56,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $179,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,417 shares of company stock worth $22,799,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.