SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROBO. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

ROBO opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

