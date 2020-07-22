Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.85.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
