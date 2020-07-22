Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 523 O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.74.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,379 shares of company stock worth $9,855,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $446.47 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

