Empirical Finance LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,944,000 after purchasing an additional 131,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

