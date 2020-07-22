SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 242.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Cowen reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Shares of CHKP opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $125.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

