Empirical Finance LLC Buys 3,158 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NYSE F opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

